Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $722.02, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQIX was $722.02, representing a -14.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $839.77 and a 23.06% increase over the 52 week low of $586.73.

EQIX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Public Storage (PSA). EQIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.57. Zacks Investment Research reports EQIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.41%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQIX as a top-10 holding:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

iShares Trust (ICF)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USRT with an increase of 17.01% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of EQIX at 7.32%.

