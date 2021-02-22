Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 23, 2021

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.89% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQIX was $680.22, representing a -19% decrease from the 52 week high of $839.77 and a 42.34% increase over the 52 week low of $477.87.

EQIX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EQIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21. Zacks Investment Research reports EQIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.21%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQIX as a top-10 holding:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBRE)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRI with an increase of 17.62% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of EQIX at 7.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.