EQIX

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EQIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EQIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $762.01, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQIX was $762.01, representing a -5.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $805.81 and a 59.46% increase over the 52 week low of $477.87.

EQIX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EQIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.77. Zacks Investment Research reports EQIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.78%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EQIX as a top-10 holding:

  • Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
  • iShares Trust (ICF)
  • First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)
  • iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
  • J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLRE with an increase of 29.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EQIX at 9.12%.

