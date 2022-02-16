Equinix FY Earnings Projection Above Street View

(RTTNews) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) issued a strong guidance for the full year on Wednesday, which is expected to beat Street's current expectations.

The guided adjusted earnings for the full year came at $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. The earnings per share, after excluding special items, are expected to be between $28.87 per share and $29.20 per share. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the earnings to be $7.54 per share.

Equinix expects the revenue to increase 9% year-over-year to between $7.20 billion to $7.25 billion for the entire year. Street analysts estimated the revenue to come at $7.16 billion for the full year.

