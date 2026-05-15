Equinix Expands Fabric Geo Zones for Sovereign Data Control

Equinix Inc. EQIX recently expanded Equinix Fabric Geo Zones globally, introducing the industry’s first network-level sovereign enforcement layer across interconnected clouds and providers. Built directly into Equinix Fabric, the solution helps organizations protect sovereign data by ensuring it remains within predefined geographic boundaries.

As regulatory frameworks evolve rapidly and enterprises increasingly adopt advanced technologies, the risk of sensitive data crossing borders unintentionally has intensified. Equinix Fabric Geo Zones addresses this challenge by enabling enterprises to operate confidently in a fragmented global regulatory landscape while maintaining compliance with data sovereignty requirements.

Unlike conventional approaches that rely on a single cloud provider or software overlays, Equinix Fabric Geo Zones enforces sovereignty at the network level. The solution ensures sensitive traffic moves only through compliant routes and blocks non-compliant paths, thereby minimizing jurisdictional and regulatory risks linked to unintended cross-border data transfers. It also streamlines deployments through Fabric Super Agent and removes uncertainty during failover events, where outages could otherwise reroute sensitive traffic across restricted regions.

According to Arun Dev, vice president of Digital Interconnection at Equinix, “Equinix Fabric Geo Zones is the only solution that enforces geographic boundaries as a property of the network itself. Traffic either flows along compliant paths or it's blocked. That's why enterprises across industries trust Equinix to move data across clouds without compromising sovereignty.”

The expansion of Equinix Fabric Geo Zones underscores the company’s broader strategy of reimagining networking infrastructure for the AI era. Alongside recently launched solutions such as Fabric Intelligence and Distributed AI Hub, the offering strengthens Equinix’s ability to provide enterprises with a secure, adaptive foundation for distributed AI and multicloud environments.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) REIT have risen 12.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.3%. Analysts also seem bullish on this stock, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 FFO per share having been revised northward marginally to $42.52 over the past week.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Prologis PLD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLDT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.27, which indicates year-over-year growth of 24.5%.

The consensus estimate for PLD’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $6.17, which calls for a 6.2% increase from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.