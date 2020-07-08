Equinix Expands Alibaba Cloud's Accessibility in 17 Markets

Equinix, Inc. EQIX announced that it will expand Alibaba Cloud’s accessibility to customers in 17 metros globally through Platform Equinix.

Alibaba Cloud also called for the integration of its API with Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) to enable direct and seamless connection between enterprises from global markets and Alibaba Cloud on Platform Equinix.

Specifically, through a single portal, customer enterprises will be able to create and manage speedy private connections to the cloud on demand in any of the 45 ECX Fabric regions.

In these times of digital transformation, cloud has become essential for multinational enterprises that aim to modernize and mobilize their IT systems. To accelerate the modernization process, it is paramount to ensure that such enterprises can securely access multiple cloud service providers like Alibaba Cloud. Hence, the integration of its Alibaba‘s API with ECX Fabric is a strategic fit.

Notably, Alibaba Cloud will provide its IT infrastructure on Platform Equinix in nine American metros — Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington DC.

It is also expanding its reach in the five Asia Pacific metros — Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo as well as three EMEA markets — Dubai, Frankfurt and London.

Further, with the partnership, Alibaba Cloud can benefit from Platform Equinix’s robust interconnected ecosystem of more than 9,700 customers, consisting of 1,800 network providers, and more than 2,900 IT service and cloud providers worldwide. This will improve performance, latency and increase dependence for its customers.

Per Equinix management, direct access to cloud service providers via speedy and secure connections is driving enterprises to fully realize cloud benefits. Acknowledging this, the company aims to aid enterprises to accelerate their digital journeys. Hence, deepening its relationship with Alibaba Cloud is in line with this focus.

While a global presence helps the company to strengthen its competitive positioning, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in volatility in foreign currency exchange rates, impacting Equinix’s revenue growth.

