Equinix (EQIX) Ups Offering With Multicloud Networking Solution

In a dynamic era where businesses increasingly rely on the agility and scalability of multicloud environments, Equinix, Inc. EQIX stands out as a pivotal player with its latest offering – the Equinix Fabric Cloud Router. This virtual routing service is set to revolutionize how enterprises connect applications and data across multiple clouds and on-premise deployments.



Equinix Fabric Cloud Router addresses the complexities of multicloud networking, offering an enterprise-grade solution that is easy to configure and can be deployed in under a minute. The significance of this release is underlined by Bob Laliberte, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, who notes that 94% of organizations are now using multiple unique public clouds, emphasizing the need for scalable and high-performance network connectivity.



Equinix Fabric Cloud Router is available in all 58 Equinix Fabric-enabled markets globally, providing low latency connectivity to major cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This global accessibility positions Equinix as a leader in facilitating multi-cloud adoption, enabling enterprises to choose the right cloud environment without being constrained by vendor lock-in.



There are several advantages of Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, a key component of Platform Equinix. Equinix's industry-leading cloud-adjacent locations worldwide eliminate the need to backhaul traffic through remote locations, ensuring superior cloud-to-cloud networking performance. This agility enables quick support for evolving infrastructure demands like cloud migrations.



Enterprises can deploy private network connections easily, safeguarding sensitive data and network infrastructure from the risks of the public internet. This capability aligns with data sovereignty requirements and enhances security.



Equinix assures customers a 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreement and the ability to scale bandwidth and connectivity across clouds without constraints, supporting speeds up to 50 Gbps. This ensures that businesses can operate with confidence, backed by a robust and reliable networking infrastructure.



Equinix Fabric Cloud Router helps reduce cloud egress costs by up to 75% by leveraging private cloud connections instead of egress over the internet. The built-in resilience of the router further saves on costs by eliminating the need for expensive redundant routers. Delivered as a service, it provides flexibility with pay-as-you-go options and the ability to scale based on business needs.



Equinix, with its extensive cloud on-ramp availability, low network latency and now the Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, is poised to deliver unparalleled capabilities in supporting modern IT environments. As businesses navigate the challenges of multi-cloud networking, Equinix emerges as a leader committed to simplifying the landscape, providing cost-effective solutions and empowering enterprises to thrive in the digital age.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have risen 13.7%, against the real estate market’s decrease of 0.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST and STAG Industrial, Inc. STAG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ 2023 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved 1.1% northward over the past two months to $1.92.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STAG Industrial’s 2023 FFO per share has moved marginally upward in the past three months to $2.28.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.