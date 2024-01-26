Equinix (EQIX) Unveils Service for NVIDIA AI Supercomputing

In a groundbreaking move, Equinix EQIX recently announced the immediate availability of a fully managed private cloud service in collaboration with NVIDIA NVDA. This service empowers enterprises to seamlessly acquire and oversee their own NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing infrastructure for the development and execution of custom generative AI models.



The service includes NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA networking and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. Equinix takes charge of installing and operating each customer's privately owned NVIDIA infrastructure and deploys services on their behalf at strategic International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers worldwide.



Charles Meyers, the president and CEO of Equinix, highlighted the significance of this service, stating, "Our new service provides customers a fast and cost-effective way to adopt advanced AI infrastructure that's operated and managed by experts globally."



Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, emphasized the transformational impact of generative AI across industries, stating, "Now, enterprises can own NVIDIA AI supercomputing and software, paired with the operational efficiency of Equinix management, in hundreds of data centers worldwide."



Key features of the service include scalable infrastructure operations that enable enterprises to achieve the desired level of AI performance for developing and running massive models. Early access companies from diverse sectors such as biopharma, financial services, software, automotive and retail are leveraging this service to establish AI Centers of Excellence for various use cases.



Equinix's fully managed NVIDIA AI supercomputing service also ensures easy access to AI infrastructure in close proximity to data. It provides high-speed private network access to global network service providers, facilitating swift retrieval of generative AI information across corporate wide area networks. Additionally, the service provides private, high-bandwidth interconnections to cloud services and enterprise service providers, ensuring data security and compliance requirements while facilitating AI workloads.



Customers can leverage NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, which includes pre-trained models, optimized frameworks and accelerated data science software libraries for tasks like building Large Language Models. The service is complemented by enterprise-level support and security, with Equinix's IBX data center professionals assisting customers in rapidly building and deploying custom AI models and providing access to NVIDIA AI experts.



This comprehensive solution positions Equinix, which has peers like Digital Realty DLR, as a key player in advancing the adoption of AI infrastructure globally. Digital leaders across industries can harness Equinix's platform to scale with agility, speed up the launch of digital services and deliver world-class experiences while supporting sustainability goals.



High growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things and big data and the elevated demand for third-party IT infrastructure are spurring the demand for data center infrastructure. Growth in the artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and virtual/augmented reality markets is anticipated to be robust in the upcoming years, providing long-term growth opportunities for data center REITs like Digital Realty and Equinix.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

