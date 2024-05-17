Equinix (EQIX) Unveils Dell PowerStore on Equinix Metal Service

Equinix, Inc. EQIX recently announced the availability of Dell PowerStore on an enterprise-grade Storage as a Service (STaaS) solution, Equinix Metal.

Dell PowerStore on Equinix Metal service offering enables enterprises with the ability to view and globally deploy storage, compute and networking. Enterprises can also efficiently manage a broad range of high-performance multicloud workloads through low-latency connectivity with proximity to major public clouds.

The solution is delivered as a service, offering the scope for considerable cost savings in comparison to buying storage hardware and software upfront.

The comprehensive single-tenant storage solution is specifically crafted for cloud-adjacent environments. Equipped with a greater number of private cloud on-ramps within Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers globally, customers enjoy fast, secure and expandable access to public cloud providers.

The service is offered in more than 30 Equinix Metal markets, including Brazil, and has a storage entry point of 25 tebibytes. It can also be deployed easily in more locations with hardware and software jointly operated by Dell and Equinix.

According to Enterprise Strategy Group, businesses are increasingly looking for flexible storage solutions that speed up data collection and distribution, resulting in a faster time to value.

Per Merrie Williamson, chief customer and revenue officer of Equinix, "Businesses need storage solutions that allow them to be more agile and get the most out of their hybrid multicloud architectures. By combining the powerful capabilities of Dell PowerStore with Equinix's global platform, we are giving them the low-latency, high-performance connectivity they require without sacrificing on security or breaking their budget."

Going forward, Equinix’s global data center portfolio is well-poised to benefit from the solid demand for interconnected data center infrastructure. Enterprises and service providers’ continued efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their strategies and offerings and advance their digital transformation agendas are likely to keep demand up in the near term.

