Equinix (EQIX) Triples Commitment to Community Infrastructure Lab

Equinix, Inc. EQIX tripled its investment in the cloud-native community by expanding its commitment to the Community Infrastructure Lab (“CIL”) of Cloud Native Computing Foundation (“CNCF”).

This will enable innovators across the CNCF community to get access to up to $1 million of on-demand bare metal infrastructure resources annually anywhere across Equinix's global portfolio.

The CIL was established by Packet that was acquired by Equinix this March to provide commitment and free bare-metal infrastructure resources for open source and community projects. Markedly, amid growth of the cloud-native community, CIL has been gaining immense popularity. Hence, the increased commitment by Equinix will further drive open-source innovations.

Notably, Equinix has lately been focusing on bare-metal services. In fact, this October, the company announced the availability of a fully automated and interconnected bare-metal service — Equinix Metal. This will allow digital businesses to deploy physical infrastructure at software speed and benefit from the global footprint, interconnected ecosystems offered by Platform Equinix.

Presently, Equinix Metal is available in the company’s IBX data centers in Amsterdam, New York, Silicon Valley and Washington, DC. The company aims to make it available in 14 global metros by early 2021.

Moreover, it provides users a variety of physical and virtual deployment choices to place infrastructure anywhere and be well-connected. It will enable customers to deploy hybrid multi-cloud architectures, and will provide seamless access to numerous networks, enterprises and clouds on Platform Equinix.

Other than Equinix Metal, through the acquisition of Packet this March and technologies developed at Equinix, the company aims to provide a strong infrastructure building block and a well-interconnected digital infrastructure.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 28.4% over the past year as against the real estate market’s decline of 7.7%.



Stocks to Consider

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s PINE funds from operations (FFO) per share estimates for 2020 have been revised upward by 1.7% to $1.21 over the past month. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Extra Space Storage Inc’s EXR Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 FFO per share has moved upmarginally to $5.02 over the past week. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

City Office REIT, Inc.’s CIO Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 FFO per share has improved 2.6% to $1.17 in a month’s time. The company has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

