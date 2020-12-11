Equinix (EQIX) to Expand Eqninix Fabric in Seven Markets by 2021

Equinix Inc. EQIX unveiled its plans to expand the company’s recently rebranded software-defined interconnection service — Equinix Fabric — to seven markets by 2021. These locations comprise Calgary, Kamloops, Montreal, Mumbai, Philadelphia, Vancouver and Winnipeg, and will increase Equinix Fabric’s global footprint to 56 strategic markets.

Notably, Equinix Fabric, formerly known as Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric, enables businesses to connect between their distributed infrastructure and to any other firms’ infrastructure on Platform Equinix.

Given the increasing demand for ecosystem access, infrastructure performance and high-speed network; Equinix Fabric has become the interconnection standard for connecting digital infrastructure across the world. This is demonstrated by 32% year-over-year growth in customer connections to around 27,500 customers in this past year.

Leveraging on this, the company has expanded the presence of Equinix Fabric to seven new markets, making it available in 49 strategic metros across five continents.

Moreover, Equinix has announced a number of new transformative capabilities on Equinix Fabric and Network Edge in a bid to cater to the changing and growing needs of its customers.

Specifically, the company has also made the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect virtual SD-WAN appliance available on Network Edge. This enables the company’s Network Edge to offer its enterprise customers a full set of industry-leading, vendor-neutral, SD-WAN services with built-in integration to Equinix Fabric.

Further, Network Edge is now available in Seattle and Toronto, facilitating an increasing number of companies to modernize their networks and connect their digital supply chains quickly through Equinix.

Such expansions of the company’s virtual network function services ecosystem will likely aid enterprises to create and operate their network infrastructure at Equinix, eliminating a physical deployment. While Network Edge is presently available in 11 metros, the company anticipates expanding the footprint of the same in four additional markets, including Hong Kong, Madrid, São Paulo and Tokyo.

Equinix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company's shares have gained 25.4% as against the real estate market's decline of 4.3% over the past year.



Stocks to Consider

Extra Space Storage Inc.’s EXR Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved up 1.6% to $5.06 over the past week. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.’s IIPR FFO per share estimate for the current year has been revised upward by 5.8% to $5.11 over the past two months. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.

City Office REIT, Inc.’s CIO Zacks Consensus Estimate for ongoing-year FFO per share has moved 2.6% north to $1.20 in a month’s time. The company holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

