Is Equinix (EQIX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Equinix (EQIX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Equinix is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 831 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Equinix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQIX's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EQIX has moved about 38.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Equinix is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, BNY (BNY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.8%.

In BNY's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Equinix belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21% so far this year, so EQIX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BNY belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #41. The industry has moved +12.6% year to date.

Equinix and BNY could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.