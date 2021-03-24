Equinix (EQIX) Rolls Out Time-as-a-Service Solution Globally

Equinix, Inc. EQIX has launched an industry-first Time-as-a-Service capability, Equinix Precision Time, which will be delivered over the company’s software-defined interconnection service, Equinix Fabric.

It will be offered globally as a value-added edge service on Platform Equinix and can be deployed within minutes. This will enable enterprises to use the service to run applications at the edge with precise, reliable and secure time synchronization.

In fact, for many businesses within the financial services, online gaming, government, manufacturing, and media and entertainment sectors, Time as a Service is critical for meeting compliance requirements and maintaining precise time synchronization across the network. Hence, the edge service is beneficial for latency-sensitive businesses.

Also, since there are security issues, complexities and cybersecurity concerns, with reliance on the public internet or traditional antenna-based GPS timing infrastructure solutions, Equinix Precision Time can be used to run critical applications more effectively and securely.

Equinix’s edge services enable enterprises to deploy as-a-service networking, security and hardware across the company’s global data-center footprint, as an alternative to buying their physical infrastructures. Given its benefits over traditional timing infrastructure solutions, the new edge service is likely to see decent demand, especially from latency-sensitive businesses and, thereby, boosting monthly recurring revenues for Equinix.

Markedly, technological advancements such as The Internet of Things, 5G, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence are driving digital transformation. Moreover, escalating growth of data, rapid accelerations in cloud adoption and greater demand for IT outsourcing have propelled the demand for data-center infrastructure.

Hence, as infrastructure providers for this rapidly-growing digital economy, data center providers such as Equinix, Digital Realty Trust DLR, CyrusOne Inc. CONE and CoreSite Realty Corporation COR are well-placed for sustainable growth.

Equinix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 22% over the past year compared with the real estate market’s rally of 47.7%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, while the data-center market has the potential for further growth, there is stiff competition. Amid the competitive landscape, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to prevail in the upcoming period.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR): Get Free Report



CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR): Get Free Report



CyrusOne Inc (CONE): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.