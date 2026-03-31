Equinix (EQIX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Equinix (EQIX) was up +1.68% at $980.24. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.91% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the data center operator had lost 0.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Equinix in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $10.72, signifying a 10.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.51 billion, indicating a 12.76% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $41.93 per share and a revenue of $10.18 billion, signifying shifts of +9.39% and +10.49%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Equinix boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Equinix's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.99. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.7 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that EQIX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.58.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.