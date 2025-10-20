Equinix (EQIX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Equinix (EQIX) closed at $825.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.37%.

The data center operator's stock has climbed by 2.87% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Equinix in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $9.26, marking a 2.32% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.32 billion, up 5.57% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $38.19 per share and a revenue of $9.26 billion, indicating changes of +9.05% and +5.81%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% increase. Equinix currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Equinix is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.32. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that EQIX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

