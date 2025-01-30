Equinix (EQIX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Equinix (EQIX) ended the recent trading session at $922.13, demonstrating a +1.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the data center operator had lost 3.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Equinix in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $8.11, indicating a 11.1% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.28 billion, up 8.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinix should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Equinix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Equinix is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.4, which means Equinix is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that EQIX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

