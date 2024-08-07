Equinix (EQIX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Equinix (EQIX) reported $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $9.22 for the same period compares to $2.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion, representing a surprise of +0.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Equinix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

EMEA - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity : 134,100 versus 141,283 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 134,100 versus 141,283 estimated by three analysts on average. Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity : 80,500 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 84,958.

: 80,500 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 84,958. EMEA - Weighted average price per cabinet (MRR per cabinet) : $1,890 compared to the $2,121.10 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1,890 compared to the $2,121.10 average estimate based on three analysts. Asia - Pacific - Weighted average price per cabinet (MRR per cabinet) : $2,108 compared to the $2,190.17 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2,108 compared to the $2,190.17 average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenues- EMEA : $721 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $743.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $721 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $743.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Geographic Revenues- Americas : $966 million versus $949.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $966 million versus $949.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific : $472 million versus $463.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.

: $472 million versus $463.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change. Geographic Revenues- Americas- Non-recurring : $50 million versus $45.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.9% change.

: $50 million versus $45.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.9% change. Revenue- Non-recurring revenues : $135 million versus $115.58 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.9% change.

: $135 million versus $115.58 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.9% change. Revenue- Recurring revenues : $2.02 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

: $2.02 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Revenue- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure : $116 million versus $120.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $116 million versus $120.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Revenue- Recurring revenues- Colocation : $1.50 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Shares of Equinix have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

