Equinix (EQIX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Equinix (EQIX) reported revenue of $2.42 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.91, compared to -$0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.07, the EPS surprise was -1.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Cabinet Equivalent Capacity - EMEA : 140,800 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 139,883.

: 140,800 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 139,883. Quarter End Utilization - AMER : 79% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80.9%.

: 79% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80.9%. Cabinet Equivalent Capacity - AMER : 157,100 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 154,467.

: 157,100 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 154,467. Cabinet Billing - APAC : 68,400 compared to the 68,687 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 68,400 compared to the 68,687 average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenues- Americas- Recurring- Other : $5 million versus $5.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.6% change.

: $5 million versus $5.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.6% change. Geographic Revenues- Americas- Recurring- Colocation : $711 million versus $692.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

: $711 million versus $692.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific- Recurring- Other : $4 million compared to the $4.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year.

: $4 million compared to the $4.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Americas- Recurring- Interconnection : $245 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $244.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $245 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $244.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Revenues- Non-recurring revenues : $126 million compared to the $184.81 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year.

: $126 million compared to the $184.81 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year. Revenues- Recurring revenues : $2.29 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $2.29 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Revenues- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure : $116 million versus $119.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $116 million versus $119.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Revenues- Recurring revenues- Colocation: $1.71 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

Here is how Equinix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Equinix here>>>

Shares of Equinix have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.