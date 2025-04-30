Equinix (EQIX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Equinix (EQIX) reported $2.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $9.67 for the same period compares to $2.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, representing a surprise of +0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Equinix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Americas - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity : 144,100 versus 145,538 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 144,100 versus 145,538 estimated by two analysts on average. EMEA - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity : 138,300 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 139,375.

: 138,300 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 139,375. Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity : 89,400 versus 90,538 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 89,400 versus 90,538 estimated by two analysts on average. Cabinet Equivalent Capacity - Worldwide : 371,800 compared to the 375,450 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 371,800 compared to the 375,450 average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific : $481 million compared to the $490.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $481 million compared to the $490.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. Geographic Revenues- Americas : $1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $982.55 million.

: $1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $982.55 million. Geographic Revenues- EMEA : $743 million versus $744.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $743 million versus $744.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Geographic Revenues- Europe- Recurring- Other : $27 million compared to the $25.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $27 million compared to the $25.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Recurring revenues : $2.09 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion.

: $2.09 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion. Revenue- Non-recurring revenues : $138 million versus $128.50 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $138 million versus $128.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure : $115 million compared to the $117.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $115 million compared to the $117.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Recurring revenues- Interconnection: $393 million versus $394.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Equinix have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

