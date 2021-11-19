Equinix (EQIX) Partners With DISH to Support 5G Service

To provide digital infrastructure services, Equinix Inc. EQIX recently partnered with DISH DISH. The partnership will support DISH’s first cloud-native, open RAN-based 5G network in the United States.

With access to Equinix's International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers, DISH will be able to deliver secure critical interconnections across the U.S. 5G network.

Equinix is well-positioned, globally, to bank on robust demand for data-center spaces with its Platform Equinix, which comprises more than 237 data centers across 65 metros and 27 countries.

In September, Equinix partners with Nokia NOK and deployed a fully-functional 5G and Edge Technology Development Center. With a fully operational, non-standalone 5G network from Nokia, the center will help test and validate various 5G services and use cases.

Robust growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things and big data, and a greater call for third-party IT infrastructure are spurring demand for data-center infrastructure. This uptrend is likely to be beneficial to Equinix and other data-center landlords like Digital Realty Trust DLR.

Growth in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle and virtual/augmented reality markets is anticipated to be strong in five to six years. As an infrastructure provider for the rapidly-growing digital economy, Digital Realty is well placed for sustainable growth.

Shares of Equinix have gained 8.9% over the past six months, outperforming the industry's growth of 6.9%. EQIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, increased competition could prompt competitors to resort to aggressive pricing policies, making Equinix vulnerable to pricing pressure.

