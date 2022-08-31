Equinix (EQIX)-Orange Partnership Boosts Telco Infrastructure

Equinix, Inc. EQIX and Orange ORAN recently joined forces to expand the Orange Telco Cloud footprint by using the former’s Bare Metal as a Service capability, known as Equinix Metal. This collaboration will help accelerate the deployment of Orange's New Generation International Network.



Through this new model, business and wholesale customers will be provided with powerful on-demand Telco Cloud Points of Presence (PoPs) that delivers essential services such as SD-WAN, CDN, 5G roaming and voice services, with an expected latency below approximately 10 milliseconds.



Moreover, the Telco Cloud Platform will furnish end-to-end optimized levels of performance, security and flexibility to customers in a unique way. By the end of 2022, the service is expected to be deployed in Amsterdam, Madrid and Seattle.



The integration with EQIX’s automated dedicated Bare Metal as a Service will enable ORAN to quickly fulfill customer demand for growth and deploy its services within weeks of inception rather than in months.



Further, leveraging Equinix Metal has been a strategic move for Orange to enhance its next-generation services. The company is able to retain full choice and control over the IT infrastructure and digital transformation projects without having to worry about up-front capital expenditure and the complexities of global supply chains.



A rise in customer requirements for speed of deployment and flexibility has led to the advancement of network-based services. This has forced network providers to deploy a new class of connectivity and infrastructure platform to match this growing demand.



Moreover, the demand for high-performing data centers is likely to escalate in the coming years amid high growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things and Big Data and elevated demand for third-party IT infrastructure. Growth in artificial intelligence, as well as autonomous vehicle and virtual/augmented reality markets, is anticipated to be robust over the next five-six years, providing excellent growth opportunities for this data center REIT.



Earlier, in June 2022, Equinix partnered with PGIM Real Estate to unveil the first xScale data center in Sydney, named SY9x, for hyperscalers. SY9x is expected to deliver more than 28 megawatts of power capacity when fully built.



Equinix’s expansion efforts backed by solid balance-sheet strength bode well for its long-term growth.



EQIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Equinix have declined 7.7% in the past six months compared with the real estate market’s fall of 8.9%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are SBA Communications SBAC and Extra Space Storage EXR.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBA Communications’ current-year FFO per share has moved 1.3% northward in the past month to $12.13. SBAC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Extra Space Storage’s ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised 2.3% over the past month to $8.46. EXR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



