Equinix (EQIX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Equinix (EQIX) closed the most recent trading day at $817.19, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.03% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.74%.

The data center operator's stock has dropped by 2.6% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 3.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of Equinix will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $8.96, marking a 1.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.22 billion, showing a 4.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $37.23 per share and a revenue of $9.12 billion, indicating changes of +6.31% and +4.2%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.35% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Equinix is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Equinix is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.75. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.23.

Investors should also note that EQIX has a PEG ratio of 1.34 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.