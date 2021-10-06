Equinix (EQIX) Expands Support for Kubernetes on Equinix Metal

Equinix, Inc. EQIX recently announced the expansion of its neutral ecosystem of technologies and partner solutions of Kubernetes Solutions on Equinix Metal. With this expansion, the companies will be able to easily run Kubernetes on bare metal service and also extend their hybrid cloud options. Apart from this, the companies can operate and scale their applications across any infrastructure.

Kubernetes helps operate in complex hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. By increasing the size of the Kubernetes ecosystem, Equinix will help companies simplify their hybrid multi-cloud deployments on a global scale. With their digital infrastructure, global businesses will have the choice and the stability needed to create advantage.

Equinix Metal offers digital businesses a fully-automated way to access the value of Platform Equinix. The company is well positioned globally to bank on the robust demand for data-center spaces with its Platform Equinix, which comprises more than 230 data centers across 65 metros and 27 countries.

By offering first-class support on Equinix Metal through a wide variety of partners, like Google Cloud, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Mirantis, SUSE, Canonical, Equinix is likely to attract a lot of customers.

Robust growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things and big data, and a greater call for third-party IT infrastructure are spurring the demand for data-center infrastructure. Further, growth in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle and virtual/augmented reality markets will likely be encouraging in the upcoming year.

As IT infrastructure providers for the rapidly-growing digital economy, data-center landlords, such as Equinix, Digital Realty Trust DLR and CoreSite Realty Corporation COR, are well placed for sustainable growth.

However, stiff competition is likely to result in an aggressive pricing pressure.

Shares of Equinix have gained 11% over the past six months, outperforming the industry's growth of 6.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.