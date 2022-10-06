Equinix (EQIX) Expands Into Indonesia With IBX Data Center

Boosting its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, Equinix Inc. EQIX announced plans for a $74 million International Business Exchange (“IBX”) data center in Jakarta. This expansion into the Indonesian market will help Equinix capitalize on the country’s growing digital needs.



Strategically located in Jakarta's Central Business District and near the largest internet exchanges, the eight-story facility is expected to offer more than 1,600 cabinets and more than 5,300 square meters of colocation space when fully constructed. It is scheduled to open by the second half of 2024 and will encompass sustainability in its design.



This expansion into the Indonesian market seems beneficial as there is a growing need for increased digital services and data center services capacity in the country.



Indonesia has transpired as Southeast Asia's largest digital economy in value, driven by rapid business digitalization and a significant digital-savvy population. The country is projected to become the second-largest public cloud market in Southeast Asia with the launch of cloud regions in Indonesia by key cloud service providers like Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud, per a Twimbit Analysis.



Equinix has been growing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent times, it announced an initial investment of more than $86 million to build Equinix's third IBX data center in Mumbai and an investment of more than $64 million for its first IBX data center in Chennai. In the Asia-Pacific, Equinix presently has 51 data centers in major metros across Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Singapore.



Robust growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things and big data and a greater call for third-party IT infrastructure are spurring the demand for data center infrastructure.



Furthermore, growth in the artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle and virtual/augmented reality markets will be solid in the upcoming year. As infrastructure providers for the rapidly growing digital economy, data center landlords, such as Equinix and Digital Realty Trust DLR, are well-placed for sustainable growth.



Equinix continues focusing on acquisitions and developments to expand data center capacity in key markets and strengthen its competitive positioning and global reach. In recent times, EQIX entered Chile and Peru with a total of five IBX data centers, with an enterprise value estimated at roughly $735 million.



Moreover, Equinix completed the acquisition of the West African data center and connectivity solutions provider — MainOne — for an enterprise value of $320 million.



Including this latest investment in Jakarta, Equinix has 50 major projects that are presently ongoing across 35 metros in 22 countries. These include new data center builds in Dublin, Montréal, New York, Paris and Warsaw.



Equinix is well-positioned globally to bank on the robust demand for data center spaces with its Platform Equinix, which encompasses 248 data centers across 71 metros and 32 countries.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 10.6% over the past month, narrower than the industry's fall of 11.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some key picks from the REIT sector include Extra Space Storage EXR and Host Hotels & Resorts HST.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Extra Space Storage’s third-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been raised marginally over the past month to $2.18. EXR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ third-quarter 2022 FFO per share has moved a cent upward in the past month to 40 cents. HST presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



