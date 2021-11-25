Equinix (EQIX), EllaLink Team Up on Subsea Cable System

Equinix Inc. EQIX recently partnered with EllaLink and announced the full operation of a high-capacity subsea cable system between Europe and Latin America. The new system offers a 50% increase in network performance among the data centers in Brazil, Portugal and Spain. The routes had to previously transit through North America.

The new system was delivered at Equinix's International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers, namelySP4 in São Paulo, LS1 in Lisbon and MD2 in Madrid.

Equinix has proficiency in providing state-of-the-art subsea infrastructure. Because of its access to dense, rich ecosystems of networks, clouds, and financial and IT service providers, EQIX was chosen by EllaLink. Moreover, Equinix earned much reputation and serves as an interconnection partner to 40 and more current subsea cable projects.

Equinix is well-positioned, globally, to bank on robust demand for data-center spaces with its Platform Equinix, which comprises more than 237 data centers across 65 metros and 27 countries.

Recently, Equinix partnered with DISH DISH to provide digital infrastructure services. The partnership will support DISH’s first cloud-native, open RAN-based 5G network in the United States.

With access to Equinix's IBX data centers, DISH will be able to deliver secure critical interconnections across the U.S. 5G network.

Robust growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things and big data, and a greater call for third-party IT infrastructure are spurring demand for data-center infrastructure. This uptrend is likely to benefit Equinix and other data-center landlords like Digital Realty Trust DLR and CyrusOne Inc. CONE.

Strength in the artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle and virtual/augmented reality markets is anticipated to be strong in the upcoming year. As infrastructure providers for the rapidly-growing digital economy, Equinix, Digital Realty and CyrusOne are well-placed for sustainable growth.

However, the fierce rivalry could propel competitors to resort to aggressive pricing policies, making Equinix vulnerable to pricing pressure.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

