Equinix (EQIX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Equinix (EQIX) standing at $921.57, reflecting a -0.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.

The the stock of data center operator has risen by 0.81% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 4.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of Equinix will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $8.17, indicating a 11.92% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.28 billion, showing an 8.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $35.18 per share and a revenue of $8.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.56% and +7.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Equinix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% decrease. At present, Equinix boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Equinix is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.02 of its industry.

Meanwhile, EQIX's PEG ratio is currently 2.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. EQIX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.04 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 53, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.