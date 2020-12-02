Equinix (EQIX) Announces Data-Center Development in Singapore

Equinix, Inc. EQIX announced the development of a purpose-built data center in Singapore with an initial investment of $144 million, expanding its Platform Equinix.The new facility will be named SG5 and is scheduled to open in the first half of 2021.

The new International Business Exchange (“IBX”) facility will span nine floors and will be located at the Tanjong Kling data center park. With four of the company’s data centers already present across the island, the new development will strengthen its cross-island presence and location diversity.

The first phase of SG5 is anticipated to offer an initial capacity of 1,300 cabinets and colocation space, spanning 18,400 square feet. At full build-out, the facility will provide 5,000 cabinets and 129,000 square feet of colocation space. This will help the company to cater to the increasing needs for cloud connectivity for enterprises stemming from accelerations in their digital transformations.

Notably, Singapore's Smart Nation initiative supports accelerations in cloud adoption and digital transformations. This, in turn, is increasing reliance on hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems. Hence, with Singapore becoming a center for digital connectivity, Equinix’s efforts to expand in the region is a strategic fit.

Markedly, of late, the company has been firing on all cylinders with a focus on data-center capacity expansion in key markets on the back of acquisitions and developments. In late November, it fortified its presence in Osaka, with a new IBX data-center development. With an initial investment of $55 million, the facility will be named OS3 and is scheduled to open in fourth-quarter 2021. Such efforts will enable Equinix to strengthen its competitive positioning and global reach.

However, such moves require huge capital outlays and given the company’s significant debt obligations, these capital-intensive activities are concerning. The growing debt burden will likely adversely impact the operating results as interest expenses would go up. It should be noted that at the end of third-quarter 2020, Equinix had cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 billion, while total debt principal outstanding was $12.4 billion.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 29% over the past year against the real estate market’s decline of 7.4%.



