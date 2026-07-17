Equinix (EQIX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Equinix (EQIX) closed at $1,020.00, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data center operator had lost 7.6% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Equinix in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 29, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $11.25, indicating a 13.52% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.59 billion, up 14.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $43.05 per share and revenue of $10.24 billion, which would represent changes of +12.31% and +11.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinix. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% decrease. Equinix is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Equinix is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.14, so one might conclude that Equinix is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that EQIX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.67.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.