EQUINIX Earnings Preview: Recent $EQIX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EQUINIX ($EQIX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,320,097,793 and earnings of $2.78 per share.

EQUINIX Insider Trading Activity

EQUINIX insiders have traded $EQIX stock on the open market 153 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 153 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J MEYERS has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 16,263 shares for an estimated $14,308,550 .

. KEITH D TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 8,684 shares for an estimated $7,676,913 .

. BRANDI GALVIN MORANDI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 5,653 shares for an estimated $5,087,392 .

. ADAIRE FOX-MARTIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 4,335 shares for an estimated $4,097,232 .

. RAOUF ABDEL (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,353 shares for an estimated $2,146,717 .

. SCOTT CRENSHAW (EVP, GM Digital Services) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,787 shares for an estimated $1,463,860 .

. JONATHAN LIN (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 1,421 shares for an estimated $1,276,482 .

. KURT PLETCHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 673 shares for an estimated $622,830 .

. MICHAEL EARL CAMPBELL (Chief Sales Officer) sold 600 shares for an estimated $490,036

MEREDITH WILLIAMSON (Chief Customer & Rev Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 576 shares for an estimated $474,735 .

. SIMON MILLER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 569 shares for an estimated $467,096 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $171,680.

EQUINIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 566 institutional investors add shares of EQUINIX stock to their portfolio, and 489 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EQUINIX Government Contracts

We have seen $14,233,974 of award payments to $EQIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

