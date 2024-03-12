News & Insights

Equinix CEO Meyers To Move To Executive Chairman; Appoints Google Cloud Executive Fox-Martin As CEO

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) announced a planned leadership transition effective late second-quarter 2024. The company's President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Meyers will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. Google Cloud Go-to-Market President Adaire Fox-Martin will begin serving as Equinix President and CEO. Peter Van Camp, currently Executive Chairman of Equinix, will step away from his formal responsibilities as a Board member to take the role of Special Advisor to the Board.

Fox-Martin has more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector. She is a President of Go-to-Market for Google Cloud and Head of Google Ireland. Prior to Google, she held senior global positions at some of the world's foremost technology and software companies, notably SAP and Oracle. She has been a member of the Equinix Board of Directors since 2020.

Meyers joined Equinix in 2010 and was appointed CEO in 2018. He will continue in the role of CEO until late second-quarter.

