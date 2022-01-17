Equinix Announces New $163 Mln IBX Data Center In Paris

(RTTNews) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), a digital infrastructure company, on Monday announced a new International Business Exchange or IBX data center with an initial build cost of $163 million in Paris. The facility is aimed to support global and local businesses and partners to connect directly and securely to the world's digital economy.

The site, part of Equinix's Saint-Denis campus, named PA10, will be the tenth data center opened by Equinix in Paris over the course of 20 years.

"Phase 1 of PA10 is due to provide 3,775 m2 of colocation space and 1,525 cabinets of capacity. Upon completion of all planned phases, the full site is expected to generate 5,775 m2 of colocation space with ~2,250 cabinets," the company said in a statement.

