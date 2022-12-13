Markets
Equinix Announces $160 Mln Data Center Investment In Johannesburg

December 13, 2022 — 03:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) said it plans to enter the South African market with a $160 million data center investment in Johannesburg. The new data center is expected to open mid-2024. The new 4.0 MW data center will provide more than 690 cabinets and more than 20,000 gross square feet of colocation space.

Eugene Bergen, President, EMEA, Equinix, said: "This investment will give both South African businesses the opportunity to expand internationally and global businesses to expand into South Africa."

Earlier in the year, Equinix announced its acquisition of MainOne, its first step into Africa.

