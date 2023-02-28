Equinix Adds 5 New Long-term Power Purchase Agreements In Spain

(RTTNews) - Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Tuesday announced the addition of five new long-term Power Purchase Agreements or PPA in Spain totaling 225 megawatts.

The company said the five new projects, along with existing projects, will bring its contracted Power Purchase Agreements capacity to 595 MW globally.

According to Equinix, the new locations in Spain have an average solar radiation value above other geographical zones within Spain. The projects will be managed by Madrid-based IGNIS, an integrated renewable energy group involved in the entire value chain.

