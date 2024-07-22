Equinix Acquires Three Data Centers In Philippines

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) announced the acquisition of three data centers in Philippines from Total Information Management or "TIM", a technology solutions provider. The all-cash transaction represents a multiple of approximately 15x the projected EBITDA at full utilization and is expected to close in the second-half of 2024.

The company noted that it will expand in new markets including Jakarta, Indonesia and Chennai, India later this year. With the capacity allocation by the government, Equinix will also expand its footprint in Singapore.

