News & Insights

Markets
EQIX

Equinix Acquires Three Data Centers In Philippines

July 22, 2024 — 11:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) announced the acquisition of three data centers in Philippines from Total Information Management or "TIM", a technology solutions provider. The all-cash transaction represents a multiple of approximately 15x the projected EBITDA at full utilization and is expected to close in the second-half of 2024.

The company noted that it will expand in new markets including Jakarta, Indonesia and Chennai, India later this year. With the capacity allocation by the government, Equinix will also expand its footprint in Singapore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.