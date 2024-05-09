Equinix a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.5% Yield (EQIX)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Equinix Inc is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.50% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where EQIX makes up 0.27% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by Equinix Inc is $17.04/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/21/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for EQIX, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
EQIX operates in the Information Technology Services sector, among companies like International Business Machines Corp (IBM), and Uber Technologies Inc (UBER).
