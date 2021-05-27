Equiniti agrees to $949 mln take private deal

Contributor
Kirstin Ridley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Equiniti Group Plc, a British administration services and payments specialist, said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken over by a new company backed by private equity firm Siris Capital in a 673 million pound ($949 million) deal.

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Equiniti Group Plc, a British administration services and payments specialist, said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken over by a new company backed by private equity firm Siris Capital in a 673 million pound ($949 million) deal.

Equiniti said the deal, priced at 180 pence per share, represented a 56% premium to its closing stock price on Feb. 8 and directors intended to unanimously recommend approval of the deal.

The acquisition will need approval via a court-sanctioned scheme, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7090 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((kirstin.ridley@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 513 5666;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More