Equillium temporarily pausing EQUATOR enrollment to review clinical options

“To date we have enrolled over 150 patients in EQUATOR. At this time, we are temporarily pausing enrollment to review clinical options for the program, including the potential to accelerate our timeline to topline data to early 2025 while preserving registrational integrity of the study. We maintain orphan drug and fast track designations for first-line acute graft-versus-host disease, where currently no drugs are approved. In addition, in collaboration with Equillium (EQ), our partner Biocon has recently completed a robust placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of itolizumab in biologic-naive patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, and we expect topline data from this study also early in the new year,” continued Mr. Steel. “We remain enthusiastic about the therapeutic potential and commercial opportunity for itolizumab, and we are very pleased to maintain our rights to the program as we approach the two most important data events in Equillium’s history.”

