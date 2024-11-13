Equillium reports Q3 EPS 0c, consensus (26c)

Reports Q3 revenue $12.2M, consensus $15.4M. “At the end of October we announced that our partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical had ended following substantial non-dilutive financing that has fully funded itolizumab research and development since July 2022. This funding enabled us to advance the program through two recent milestones – positive interim review from the Phase 3 EQUATOR study in acute graft-versus-host disease and positive topline data from the EQUALISE study in lupus nephritis. Ono informed us that their decision was strategic in nature, and that the data we have delivered from these studies met expectations with no observed or reported safety concerns,” said Bruce Steel, chief executive officer at Equillium (EQ). “We have enrolled over 150 patients in EQUATOR, and as of the end of October have temporarily paused enrollment to review clinical options for the program, including the potential to accelerate our timeline to topline data to the first quarter of 2025 while preserving registrational integrity of the study. We maintain orphan drug and fast track designations for first-line acute graft-versus-host disease, where currently no drugs are approved. In addition, in collaboration with Equillium, our partner Biocon has recently completed a robust placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of itolizumab in biologic-naive patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, and we expect topline data from this study also in the first quarter of 2025. We remain enthusiastic about the therapeutic potential and commercial opportunity for itolizumab, and we are very pleased to maintain our rights to the program as we approach the two most important data events in Equillium’s history.”

