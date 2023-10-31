Equillium (EQ) Price Target Increased by 11.23% to 7.24

The average one-year price target for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) has been revised to 7.24 / share. This is an increase of 11.23% from the prior estimate of 6.51 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,280.48% from the latest reported closing price of 0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equillium. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQ is 0.03%, a decrease of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.41% to 10,338K shares. The put/call ratio of EQ is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital Management III holds 4,447K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,191K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing a decrease of 35.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQ by 32.57% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 895K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 571K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cota Capital Management holds 562K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Equillium Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.