Equilibrium Descends on Mixed Market Indexes: AAPL, DIS & More

Mixed results for market indexes at Hump Day’s close, with the Dow narrowly lower by 0.08% and the S&P 500 +0.77%. The Nasdaq, closing at its session highs, rose 2% or 232 points. It’s the first day in the past three the tech-heavy index has finished in the green, as rotations out of big tech gains followed the Pfizer PFE Covid-19 vaccine news reported Monday morning. Tech as an industry finished 2.4% higher on the day.



Financials pulled back, but only toward more reasonable valuations. AmEx AXP, for instance, was down 4% on the day, but this was after a big jump earlier in the week on the cyclical rotation. Same goes for beauty products retailer Ulta ULTA, down 3.8%, and Disney DIS, down 3%.

Disney also reports fiscal Q4 earnings reports after the bell tomorrow. Current Zacks consensus estimates are for a loss of 68 cents per share for the quarter, +$1.62 per share for the full year. The entertainment behemoth has missed expectations in 4 of the trailing 12 quarters.



Apple AAPL rose 3% in regular trading after being hit by the tech sell-off Monday. The company announced its ARM-based M1 chip for its Mac products, assisting users in handling more tasks without sapping as much power from the laptops. Mac sales in the previous quarter reached $9 billion, roughly a third of what quarterly iPhone sales amount to. Still, the equilibrium from a big rush out of tech earlier this week is in play here.



Moderna MRNA announced it will be able to take an interim peek into its phase-3 trial for the company’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate earlier than initially expected. The actual results won’t be released for a few days, but the increase in number of cases identified moves this look closer. The study remains blinded to placebo vs. vaccine recipients.



In all, it’s a mere recalibration of the scales in recent trading. No major economic data nor marquee earnings releases put a thumb on those scales today, though tomorrow morning the next installment of jobless claims numbers hit the tape. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past dozen weeks or so, though look to have plateaued above the 700K mark. We’ll see if this narrative begins to change one way or the other.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Express Company (AXP): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.