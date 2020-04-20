Equifax Withdraws Full Year Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc. (EFX) said the company is not providing guidance for the second quarter of 2020, and withdrawing its guidance for full year 2020, due to the continued uncertainties resulting from COVID-19. At March 31, 2020, the company had approximately $370 million in cash and $1.2 billion available under its revolving credit facility, which matures in September 2023, and its receivables funding facility, which matures in December 2022.

For the first quarter, adjusted EPS attributable to Equifax was $1.40, up 16 percent from last year. Revenue was $957.9 million, up 13 percent from a year ago and up 15 percent on a local currency basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.