Equifax To Increase Ownership Of ECIS To 100%

(RTTNews) - Equifax (EFX) said that it agreed to increase its ownership of Equifax Credit Information Services Private Ltd. or ECIS to 100%. ECIS is an Indian credit information company.

Since 2010, ECIS has operated as a joint venture between Equifax and leading Indian financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, Sundaram Finance Limited and Union Bank of India.

