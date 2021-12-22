Equifax To Include Buy Now Pay Later Data In Credit Reporting

Equifax, one of the three main consumer credit bureaus in the U.S., said they would start including data from Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) companies in their scoring models starting in February 2022.

This is significant because including the data has the potential to boost credit scores for folks new to credit—but it can also encourage overspending and opening too many accounts.

Why Buy Now Pay Later Accounts Are So Popular

Buy now pay later plans, sometimes known as point-of-sale financing, have exploded in popularity over the past few years, as companies like Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay have formed partnerships with retailers, making signing up for one of the payment plans as easy as a few clicks of the mouse.

Consumers have been drawn to the installment plans for both their clear-cut terms and relatively easy approvals. Notably, many BNPL plans don’t require excellent credit or even a hard credit check to qualify.

For someone just starting out with credit, or who may not have much of a credit history, a BNPL plan can sometimes be more cost-effective than what they might pay on a credit card aimed at those with less-than-stellar credit.

That’s because some BNPL plans are interest-free for the consumer, and most loan provider fees are sponsored by the retailer as an incentive to make a purchase. A Nov. 2021 YouGov / Forbes Advisor survey found that out of respondents who had used a BNPL plan, 38% said the interest-free payments were what attracted them.

A spring 2021 survey, Buy Now, Pay Later Statistics and User Habits by C+R Research, a market research company, found that 59% of respondents said they purchased an unnecessary item that they otherwise couldn’t afford.

It’s precisely these concerns that spurred the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to issue orders last week to several BNPL companies, asking them to collect data on both the good and the bad that could result from signing up for one of these loans.

Why Equifax is Adding BNPL Plans to Credit Reports

Equifax says its research, based on a study of anonymized consumer data from a BNPL provider, has shown that including on-time payment history from a BNPL plan can be beneficial to those who don’t have a long-term credit history. It can demonstrate responsible payment behavior, as well as help boost their overall credit score.

“We are very focused on how we can help expand credit access to individuals,” said a spokesperson for Equifax in a call with Forbes Advisor.

Opening multiple lines of credit within a short period of time also typically has a negative effect on credit, so someone with multiple active BNPL accounts could see a deleterious effect on their credit scores. But for those paying their debts on time, reporting these payments is likely to yield positive results.

“The main takeaway is that consumers, especially those new to credit, can benefit from paying their debt obligations to these lenders that they previously would not have gotten credit for,” said Tom Aliff, risk consulting leader at Equifax, in a call with Forbes Advisor.

However, the key is on-time payment history. If you miss or default on a payment and the provider reports this history to the credit bureau, this will likely have negative repercussions for your credit scores. The Forbes Advisor / YouGov survey found that 27% of respondents said they had missed at least one BNPL payment, with 11% of those missing more than one.

Experian, TransUnion to Follow Suit

Equifax will be the first of the “big three” bureaus to include BNPL information, but both TransUnion and Experian indicated they will roll out similar initiatives later next year.

“TransUnion does believe that this data needs to be reported, and that it’s important for our reporting to reflect the total indebtedness of the consumer. Furthermore, we believe the reporting of such information will provide a more complete picture of a borrower and promote financial inclusion,” said Liz Pagel, senior vice president and consumer lending business leader at TransUnion, in a statement.

A spokesperson for Experian said that the company has been working with the largest BNPL providers since 2016 and will continue to work with partners across the financial services industry to include more BNPL information in credit reports.

“In short, there will be more to come from Experian on buy now, pay later very soon,” according to the spokesperson.

