Equifax To Buy Midigator - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Equifax (EFX) said that it has agreed to acquire Midigator LLC, a provider of post-transaction fraud mitigation solutions.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

The deal is not anticipated to have a material impact on 2022 Equifax financial results.

Once the transaction closes, Midigator will become part of the Equifax USIS business unit.

As part of the transaction, LLR Partners, who invested in Midigator in 2018, will exit the business.

