Is Equifax Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Atlanta-based Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a fintech-focused global data, analytics and technology company, providing information solutions and HR outsourcing services to businesses, governments and consumers. With a market cap of $29.2 billion, Equifax operates through Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” Equifax fits the bill perfectly. Given the company’s strong influence in the fintech space and extensive operations spanning numerous countries in the Americas, Europe, and Indo-Pacific, its valuation above this mark is unsurprising.

Despite its notable strengths, EFX stock has plunged 21.8% from its all-time high of $309.63 touched on Sept. 16, 2024. Meanwhile, EFX has dipped 4.5% over the past three months, performing slightly better than the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 8.4% decline during the same time frame.

Equifax’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. EFX stock has tanked 19.8% over the past six months and 6.8% over the past 52 weeks, substantially underperforming NASX’s 1.5% dip over the past six months and 9.8% gains over the past year.

To confirm the downturn EFX has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since early October 2024 and below its 200-day moving average since mid-November with some fluctuations.

Despite outperforming Street's bottom-line expectations, Equifax's stock plummeted 8.4% after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 6. The company reported a solid 17.1% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $2.12, exceeding the consensus estimates by 95 basis points. Despite the ongoing softness in US hiring and mortgage markets, the company delivered a solid 7% year-over-year growth in operating revenues to $1.4 billion. However, it missed the Street's topline expectations.

Furthermore, in fiscal 2025, Equifax expects its revenues to increase by a modest 4.7% year-over-year to $5.95 billion. And due to an expected decline of about 12% in US mortgage hard credit inquiries in the current year, Equifax expects its adjusted EPS to inch up 2.2% year-over-year to $7.45, which unsettled investor confidence.

Equifax has also lagged behind its peer TransUnion’s (TRU) 19.3% decline over the past six months and 9.2% gains over the past 52-week period.

However, analysts remain optimistic about the stock’s prospects. Among the 21 analysts covering the EFX stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $286.89 suggests an 18.4% upside potential from current price levels.

