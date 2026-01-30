Equifax Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Equifax EFX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4, before market open.

EFX has a decent earnings surprise history. It has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in four preceding quarters, with an average of 5%.

Equifax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Equifax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equifax, Inc. Quote

EFX’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Equifax’s top line is pinned at $1.5 billion, indicating a 7.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We expect Workforce Solutions revenues of $628 million, suggesting 5% year-over-year growth. Robust government revenues on the back of state penetration and OB3 momentum are likely to have driven this segment’s growth.

Our estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues from U.S. Information Solutions (“USIS”) is pinned at $513.8 million, implying 8.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. We expect a significant rally in mortgage revenues to have augmented this segment’s revenues.

We anticipate total international revenues to rise 5.2% from the year-ago quarter to $367.1 million. A robust performance across Latin America is likely to have a positive impact on this segment.

The adjusted EBITDA for Workplace Solutions is likely to be $318 million, suggesting a 2.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Adjusted EBITDA for the USIS is expected to move up 1.7% year over year to $183.9 million. We anticipate adjusted EBITDA of the International segments to be at $114.5 million, implying a marginal rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.05, suggesting a 3.3% year-over-year dip. A strong segmental performance is likely to have aided the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About EFX

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Equifax this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

EFX has an Earnings ESP of +1.05% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Adeia Inc. ADEA: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $166.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 40.1%. For earnings, the consensus estimate is 73 cents, suggesting a 55.3% jump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past two quarters, met once and missed once, with an average negative surprise of 2.8%.

ADEA has an Earnings ESP of +1.37% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 23.

Coherent COHR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is $1.6 billion, indicating an 13.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus estimate is $1.22 per share, suggesting 28.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COHR surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 15.2%.

Coherent has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 4.

