Equifax Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Equifax EFX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 21, before market open.

EFX has a decent earnings surprise history. It has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in four preceding quarters, with an average of 5.4%.

Equifax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Equifax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equifax, Inc. Quote

EFX’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Equifax’s top line is pinned at $1.6 billion, indicating an 11.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We expect Workforce Solutions revenues of $680 million, suggesting 9.9% year-over-year growth. Strength in mortgage activity and in key verticals like Government is anticipated to have aided this segment’s revenues. The adjusted EBITDA for Workplace Solutions is likely to be $317.2 million, implying a 2.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Our estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues from U.S. Information Solutions (“USIS”) is $574.9 million, hinting at a 15% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Revenues in this segment are expected to have been supported by strong mortgage activity. Adjusted EBITDA for USIS is expected to dip marginally year over year to $169.3 million.

We anticipate total international revenues to gain 7.1% from the year-ago quarter to $346.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the International segment is estimated to gain 15.8% year over year to $90.4 million.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.69, hinting at a 10.5% year-over-year dip. A strong segmental performance is likely to have aided the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About EFX

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Equifax this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

EFX has an Earnings ESP of +2.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Casella Waste Systems CWST: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $457.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.8%. For earnings, the consensus estimate is 9 cents, suggesting a 52.6% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing quarters, with an average of 37.2%.

CWST has an Earnings ESP of +103.4% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.

Xylem XYL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is $2.1 billion, moving up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus estimate is $1.09 per share, suggesting 5.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. XYL surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 7.4%.

Xylem has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on April 28.

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Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.