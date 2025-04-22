Equifax To Repurchase Up To $3 Bln Of Shares, Backs Annual Outlook; Pre-Market Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc. (EFX), a consumer credit reporting agency, said on Monday that its Board on April 21 authorized Equifax to repurchase up to $3 billion of shares. This new share repurchase drive is expected to be completed in four years.

For the second quarter, the Board also increased its cash dividend by 28 percent. Thus, the company will pay an increased second-quarter dividend of $0.50 per share on June 13 to shareholders of record on May 23.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company expects adjusted income per share of $1.85 to $1.95, on revenue of $1.495 billion to $1.525 billion. On average, 17 analysts polled, expect the firm to report income per share of $1.89, with revenue of $1.5 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Commenting on the full-year outlook, Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax, said: "We are maintaining our full-year 2025 guidance midpoint expectation for local currency revenue growth of 6% and adjusted EPS of $7.45 per share. Despite our very strong, above guidance first quarter results, we are maintaining our full-year 2025 guidance due to the significant uncertainty in the global macroeconomic environment and direction of U.S. inflation and interest rates."

For the full year, Equifax still expects adjusted income per share of $7.25 to $7.65 per share, on revenue of $5.910 billion to $6.030 billion. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to register annual adjusted earnings per share of $7.48, on revenue of $5.96 billion.

EFX was trading up by 4.05 percent at $224 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.