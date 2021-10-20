Equifax Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Georgia-based consulting service company Equifax Inc. (EFX), Wednesday reported a narrower net income in the third quarter. The company also increased its fourth-quarter and full-year revenue outlook. Net income for the quarter was $205.40 million or $1.66 per share, down from $228.50 million or $1.86 earnings per share in the same quarter last year. Excluding special items, the net earnings were $228.70 million or $1.85 earnings per share, down from $234.70 million or $1.91 earnings per share. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $1.72 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude one-time items. Equifax reported revenues of $1.22 billion for the third quarter, up from $1.06 billion year-over-year. The revenue was primarily driven by a 35% increase in Workforce Solutions revenue, which grew to $508.00 million. Analysts forecast the revenue to be $1.18 billion. Equifax expects the revenue to grow 10% in the fourth quarter to the range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion with adjusted earnings of $1.72 to $1.82 per share. For the full year, the company forecast revenue of around $4.90 billion to $4.92 billion with adjusted earnings of $7.52 t0 $7.62 per share. Analyst outlook for the next quarter was $1.9 billion revenue with $1.80 earnings per share, while for the full year the Street expects $4.83 billion revenue with $7.47 in earnings per share. Mark Begor, Equifax Chief Executive Officer said, "We are investing our strong outperformance in almost $3 billion of strategic and accretive acquisitions this year which will position Equifax for future growth, including our people-based risk intelligence data provider Appriss Insights, which we closed just after quarter-end. The acquisitions enhance the differentiated data 'Only Equifax' can provide, driving substantial revenue growth and synergies in the future."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.