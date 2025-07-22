Equifax Q2 Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates, Raises Annual Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc. (EFX), a consumer credit reporting agency, Tuesday reported higher profit for the third quarter primarily helped by growth in revenue. Profit as well revenue beat analysts' expectations. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EPS as well as revenue outlook.

Equifax recorded net income of $191.3 million or $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from $163.9 million or $1.31 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income increased to $310.8 million from $282.2 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.537 billion from $1.431 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.51 billion.

For the third quarter, Equifax expects revenue to be in the range of $1.505 billion - $1.535 billion and adjusted EPS to be $1.87 - $1.97. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.99 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

For fiscal 2025, revenue is now expected between $5.97 billion and $6.04 billion, up $35 million from the previous outlook, and adjusted EPS of $7.33 - $7.63, $0.03 higher than the earlier guidance. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $6 billion and for EPS at $7.61.

